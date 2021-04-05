High Risk Condtions For Brush Fires

Significant wind gusts and dry conditions are creating high risk conditions for grass fires across our area.

70s wind: se 10?

"*20 mph significant wind gusts and dry conditions are creating high risk conditions for grass fires across our area.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe spoke with olmsted county parks department about how they're handling the elevated fire conditions.

She joins us live..

Jessica.

Amy and katie ?

"* i'm told the department stopped a scheduled burn at chester woods park conditions.

This is video from a fire in blooming prairie last week..

But there have been several fires reported today and over the weekend including three in olmsted county..

And several in north iowa.

Chester woods park manager tom eckdahl says with the lack of snow and rain this season ?

"* it's not surprising to see these fires happening.

Eckdahl says even if you have a burning permit it's best to hold off on utilizing it until there's more moisture and some greener grass on the ground.

Conditions like today when you have upper 70's maybe even reaching nearly 80's and a real low, relative, humidity.

We try to postpone any burning that humidity should drop below 25% it's just you're setting yourself up for an incident that could be avoided.

If you do have a burn permit ?

"* the department says have safety zones around your burn and as well as have sufficient help around especially if you're new to the process.

Live in rochester?

"* jessica bringe thank you jessica and sara.

There has also been a burn ban put into effect today in worth