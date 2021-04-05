$91.2 million to aid in broadband expansion in northeast Mississippi

Thousands of people throughout north Mississippi will soon have access to high-speed internet service.

Wtva's wayne hereford is live in monroe county where he talked to local folks who said they need the service.

The folks we talked to today are happy to hear about access to internet thanks to over ninety -one million dollars in grants from the epa to nine local power providers in the area.

"its a great idea because everybody has to have internetfor their children when they have to go virtual at school."

Cassandra lyons said broadband service will make life in becker a whole lot better.

"i thiink its a great idea.

Our kids have experienced a lot of virtual this past school year.

And my child was one that couldn't participate in the virtual program because of lack of wifi..

Its great i'm so proud of monroe county."(ashley umbers-becker) natsotbreak..

Ashley and others like here across the state will soon have a chance to purchase internet service because of what happened at robbins field in tupelo today.

Nine electric power companies signed agreements to accept over 91-milli ion dollars in grant money to install broadband services across north mississippi.

The money will be split among the companies.

Monroe county electric power association impulse fiber is one of those companies.

(barry roland-gen mgr.

Monroe county electric power assn impulse fiber) the company startedinstallin g broadband services last year.

"we started last august so this eight point one million dollars that we are going to get from this award is definitely going to help our project along.

The company will get the grant money over a ten year period but public service comissioner brandon presley said its worth it.

(presley) "this is an investment in broadband access which is an investment in the future for our workers, for our children for economic development and the quality of life here in north mississippi."

Tombigbee electric is another electric power company that received money today.

(scott hendrix-ceo tombigbee electric power) "our project is a hundred million dollar project to bring service to all of our members.

We have 44-thousand five hundred members.

But this grant with the ardoff fund is ten percentof our project."

Standpup "for communities like becker, the need for high-speed internet has always been a concern, that's why today's announcement is a big deal."

"the wifi that they are spreading around the world will be very useful, i think its great .

It'll be useful for kids who don't have wifi at home .

So its a great thing."

The money for the broadband comes from the rural digital opportunity fund and will eventuall help over forty-two thousand homes and businesses get wifi across the area.

The ceremony took place on robbins field in tupelo which is the same place that president franklin roosevelt signed an