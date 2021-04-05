RPS in person learning

Getting students in the classroom safely

Us for kimt news 3 at five.

I'm amy fleming./// it may feel like the first day of school again for many students and families as the rochester public school district welcomes all middle and high school?

"*ers back into the classroom.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from rochester with what getting back to in?

"*persn learning will look like..

Jessica.

Amy ?

"* with students learning at a distance for nearly a year ?

"* i'm told finally getting back through those doors was a combination of excitement and nerves.

Principal andrew kappel says the schedule hasn't changed too much from pre?

"*pandemic learning..howe ver more lunches have been built in to the schedule to allow for social distancing.

He says inside the classrooms desks are distanced, and class sizes are smaller.

Technology is also being used in different ways to account for the 20?

"*percent of willow creek students who have opted to still learn from home.

Utilizing technology as we've learned how to do in different ways this year already to incorporate both those students in person and those students at home to collaborate whether you're sitting in the same room or you're in a different room.

Some change, some stay the same.

I'ts very much school as we knew it in a very different way.

One schedule change involves when the school day ends..

Which is now a half hour earlier at 2pm so teachers are able to have a bit of extra planning time.

Thank you jessica.

The school board made the decision to begin transitioning from distance learning to all in?

"*person learning on april 5th to coincide with the beginning of the fourth quarter of the school year.