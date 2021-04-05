Netherlands enjoy strange snowfall in springtime Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 02:21s 05 Apr 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Netherlands enjoy strange snowfall in springtime This is the unusual snowfall in Veldhoven, the Netherlands on April 5. "Easter Monday snow hasn't been seen for many years in the Netherlands.

This is the unusual snowfall in Veldhoven, the Netherlands on April 5. "Easter Monday snow hasn't been seen for many years in the Netherlands. The uncommon cold weather was followed by temperature drop, strong winds, and hail," said the filmer.