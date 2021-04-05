Iowa vaccines for all

Everyone can get a shot

Sports a major spreader?

Last week ?

"* minnesota governr tim walz expanded vaccine availability to all residents 16 and up.

Today ?

"* it's iowas turn.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is looking to see how the first day of vaccination expansion is going.

He joins us live in mason city ?

"* alex?xxx amy ?

"* it is welcome news to those who have been waiting.

More age groups are allowed to set up appointments to roll up their sleeves and get the covid?

"*19 vaccine.

For c?

"*g public health ?

"* director brin hanft says the expansion doesn't really change what the agency is doing.

They are ?

"* however ?

"* still trying to encourage those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions who have not received a shot "it's still pretty limited on the number of vaccines we receive, so we try to make sure we get as many people in the door.

We get through our vaccines each week so we can continue to see the allocations."

The winnebago county public health department is taking appointments for those receiving the moderna vaccine.

However ?

"* if you requested to be on the list ?

"* but already received your shot elsewhere ?*- they ask you to contact them to take your name off the list ?

"* which allows them to dedicate resources to those who have yet to be vaccinated.

Live in mason city ?

"* alex jirgens ?

"* kimt thank you alex.

According to the iowa covid?

"* 19 dashboar*- about 1 point 6 million doses of vaccine have been adminstered statewide.///