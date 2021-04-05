Vincennes Fire Department considers move to merit system

A wabash valley fire department is looking to change the way it hires or promotes it's staff.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian explains vincennes' proposed plan.

Pk} gar} "for years decisions on employment here at the vincennes fire department have gone through the fire chief.

Soon that could change."

The department is currently considering a change to a merit system.

Under this system..... a merit board would be set up.

The proposal is looking at a five member board.

If passed...that board would be put in charge of employment of the department..

It would also be put in charge of discipline and promotion of fire fighers.

Currently all of those decision go through the vincennes fire chief.

Once the chief makes a decision it then goes through the board of works.

Moving to a merit system would take the fire chief out of that equation.

A majority vote of vincennes fire fighters is needed to move the proposed plan forward.

It would then move to the city council as an ordinance.

Fire fighers are voting this week.

"the council has promised them they will go with however they vote.

If the majority don't want a merit system they wont put one in place.

If the majority do they will move forward with putting it in place."

Gar} "the city council is expected to vote on the board next week.

In vincennes, gary brian news 10."