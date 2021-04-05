After pressing pause for the pandemic, Ivy Tech resumes campus visits for prospective students

(WTHI) - Campus visits have resumed at Ivy Tech Community College.

The terre haute campus is now offering small group...socially distanced tours.

Prospective students will be able to visit the campus in the month of april.

As we've told you before... summer classes begin june 7th.

Many classes will return to in-person learning.

There are some virtual and online classes.

To schedule a