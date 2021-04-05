A local eco-center is working to help you learn how to help protect the Earth

(WTHI) - Earth Day is later this month, and a local eco-center is hosting ways for you to learn each week.

Have an appointment.

Earth day is later this month..

And one eco-center is hosting ways for you to learn each week!

The "white violet center" with the sisters of providence hosted a facebook live earlier today.

It focused on land and animals.

The group talked about how soil restoration begins with the help of animals and land.

The director tells news 10... it takes an entire community to make a difference.

"as long as there are people among us who are not really taking up the mantle of care for creation, then our earth will suffer.

And, when that happens we all suffer.

So, everyone plays a role.

" the group is hosting events once a week throughout this month.

You can see what they offer on their website... we've linked you to that on ours... it's