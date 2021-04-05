LG Will Shut Down Smartphone Business to Focus on Smart Home and Robotics

LG announced that it will abandon its mobile business by the middle of the summer.

The company will continue to provide software updates and service for current LG phone users for "period of time.".

LG will continue to leverage its mobile expertise and develop mobility-related technologies such as 6G to help further strengthen competitiveness in other business areas, LG Statement, via CNET.

Core technologies developed during the two decades of LG's mobile business operations will also be retained and applied to existing and future products, LG Statement, via CNET.

US carriers including AT&T stated that they will "continue to support those using LG devices on our network as LG makes this transition." .

In leaving the smartphone market, LG joins the likes of Nokia and BlackBerry.

LG has not yet announced layoffs or closures, leaving open the possibility that its mobile facilities could be repurposed