Children's Advocacy Center donation

A Cleveland chiropractor is explains why they decided to donate to the Children's Advocacy Center.

April is child abuse prevention month, and a local chiropractor is doing his part to help raise money for the childrens advocacy center.

Back to health chiropractic is excited to donate all proceeds from new patient registrations to the children's advocacy center.

New patients are 29-dollars.

The donations will be collected all month long, and presented to the center.

"like most nonprofits they've had trouble raising funds this last year but they are still providing services.

They provide forensic interview & therapy for victims of child abuse.

We just wanted to help them out and help them raise some money."

The children's advocacy center provides a comprehensive path to healing for children who've experienced sexual abuse, or severe