100,000 vaccines in Hamilton County

The hamilton county health department administered its 100 thousandth dose of the covid-19 vaccine.

The health department opened its first covid-19 vaccination site to first responders and other frontline medical staff on december 23, 2020.

It's been a winding road since then, including running out of vaccine supply multiple times.

Now with pfizer, moderna, and johnson and johnson all having covid vaccines available, over 30 percent of hamilton county residents have received at least one shot, and nearly 18 percent are fully vaccinated.

Rae bond with the covid-19 task force says this is a big step in the right direction but there is still more to go.

Scientists are saying between 70 and 90% of the population we need to get vaccinated.

One of the challenges we face as a country as we are highly mobile.

So even if we are able to reach the milestones we have for hamilton county, we still regularly come in contact with people from