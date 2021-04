Municipal primary elections Tuesday

KNOW AHEAD OF POLLS OPENINGTOMORROW COME OUT AND VOTE.PLEASE VOTE.LET YOUR VOICE BE HEARD ELECTIONPREPARATION IS IN THE DETAILSAND THE PREPARATION HAS BEENVERY TEDIOUS A LOT OF WORKELECTION COMMISSIONERS SAYTHERE’S A FEW REASONS WHYTOMORROW MIGHT LOOK A LITTLEDIFFERENT NOW, HERE’S YOURCHECKLIST ON WHAT YOU NEED ANDWHAT CAN EXPECT WE ASK THAT YOUBRING A REAL FOOTBALL ID.WE DON’T NEE TO SEE YOURADDRESS, BUT WE NEED TO BE ABLETO VERIFY THAT ID AND LOCATEYOUR NAME AND OUR POLL BOOKPANDEMIC SUPPLIES WILL BE INPLACE FOR THEM.THERE HAVE BEEN CHANGES TO A FEWLOCATIONS PRECINCT 45, WHICH ISNORMALLY AT SAINT PHILIP.IT WILL BE OPERATING WITH THECLOUD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PRISTINE36, BUT THEY WILL BE IN SEVERALAREAS.A PRECINCT 24 AND 21 WILL ALSOBE AT THE SAME PLACE ALSODIFFERENT SETUPS IF YOU GET TOTHE PRECINCT IN YOUR NAME CANNOTBE FOUND IN THE POLL BOOK TOGIVE US A CALL SO THAT WE CANLET YOU KNOW DEFINITELY WHEREYOU NEED TO GO AND VOTE IT FORANY FIRST TIME VOTERS.IT’S IMPORTANT TO KNOW EXACTLYWHERE YOU’RE GOING FOR TOMORROWIN A NEW VOTER MAKE SURE YOUKNOW TOD WHERE YOUR PRECINCTIS MAKE SURE IF YOUR NEW VOTERYOU SHOULD HAVE GOTTEN A CARD IFYOU CAME AND REGISTERED.AND YOUR CAR WILL HAVE YOURVOTER NUMB AND ADDRESS ON ITVOTE WHERE YOU LIVE.AND IF YOU’RE NERVOUS, THEY’REGONNA ALWAYS BE NICE AND KINDWE’VE ASKED THEM TO PRETEND THEYJUST WON THE LOTTERY AND THERE’SA MILLION DOLLARS.JUST DON’T LEAVE THE POLL POLLSOPEN AT 7:00 TOMORROW MORNINGAND CLOSE