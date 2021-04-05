CDC says more vaccines on the way

The CDC says more vaccines are on the way as access to vaccination opens further.
Replacing your covid card
WKTV
Every person that gets vaccinated, receives a CDC vaccine card with information of which shot you got and when you got it. The card..
The CDC says more vaccines are on the way as access to vaccination opens further.
Every person that gets vaccinated, receives a CDC vaccine card with information of which shot you got and when you got it. The card..
If you’ve ever wondered if you can drink alcohol after or before getting the vaccine or in-between doses, here’s what you..