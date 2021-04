COVID wastewater testing in Tulsa

NEXT..

ON TWO WORKS FOR YOU ATFIVE.LET'S GET ANOTHERMURKY, SMELLY WASTEWATER ISWHAT OKLAHOMA RESEARCHERS AREUSING TO TEST FOR COVID.IT'S THE UNIQUE APPROACH OF ATEAM AT THE UNIVERSITY OFOKLAHOMA.THEY TELL 2 WORKS FOR YOU'SSIERRA PIZARRO, IT'S THE BESTWAY TO DETECT AN OUTBREAK -EARLY.IT'S A DIFFERENT APPROACH TOCOVID TESTINGTHAT ALLOWS THE TEAM TO GET DATAA WEEK IN ADVANCE OF HUMANTESTING.THEIR CONCERN NOW IS PREVENTINGA SURGEBECAUSE THEY'RE SEEING ANINCREASE OF COVID IN WASTEWATERACROSS THE STATE.NATS: FLUSHCOVID TRAVELS IN VARIOUS WAYS..BUT HAVE YOU HEARD THIS ONE?TRAVEL BY WASTEWATER.HERE'S A BREAKDOWN.00:16:54;02 - 00:17:12;18Reeves: "We excrete COVIDthrough our going to the toilet.So, it's discharged into thetoilet and then it's found inthe sewage system.

Our teamswill go out to manholes orwastewater treatment facilitiesand extract the sample."NATS: PUMPA TEAM AT THE UNIVERSITY OFOKLAHOMA USES THIS PUMP TOCOLLECT SAMPLES.OVER THE LAST SEVERAL MONTHS,THEY'VE MONITORED SEWAGE FORCORONAVIRUS ACROSS THE STATE.IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS,SOMETHING'S CHANGED.00:23;10;23 - 00:23:20;08KUHN: "Our wastewatersurveillance is indicating thatthere is a little bit highercommunity transmission than whatthe reported case numbersindicate."THEY'RE NOW WORKING TO FIND OUTWHY THE CONCENTRATION OF COVIDIS INCREASING IN WASTEWATER.00;19:17;04 - 00;19;31;12STEVENSON: "We're concerned thatit may be because of the moretransmissible variants.

It couldalso be that people are justfocused on getting vaccinatedand not following the distancingrules as closely."THEY'RE HOPING THIS SERVES AS AREMINDER FOR PEOPLE TO GETTESTED.ACCORDING TO THE C-D-C, MANYPEOPLE INFECTED WITH COVID-19FIRST SHED THE VIRUS IN THEIRWASTEEVEN BEFORE DEVELOPING SYMPTOMS.Even though they've been testingin Oklahoma since last summer,it only started here in Januarywhen THE CITY OF TULSAcontracted with O-U.THE COST IS NEARLY $50,000 FORSAMPLING AND TESTING AT THREEWASTEWATER TREATMENT