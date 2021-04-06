EFD gets new aerial ladder truck to fight fires.

The process to replacing the old one has take nearly two-years.

A shiny new rig -- will be leading the response -- to fires in the evansville area.

E-f-d's new ladder truck - has arrived in the river city.

Check it out.

-- this is the brand new -- custom - aerial ladder truck.

The new ladder one --- will replace a 16- year-old truck -- that will be kept for reserves.

And includes the latest technology --- like app alerts to let the community known when the truck is responding in the area.

"just took delivery of it i believe it was last friday, so right now we're in the process here in our machine shop, and they're in the process of mounting all the tools that will go inside all of the compartments, so it's not just purchasing a truck, there's all kinds of new tools and equipment that will go inside all of the compartments for the crews to use on the scenes of the fires."

Mayor lloyd winnecke and and deputy mayor steve schaefer --- got a chance to take a quick ride and see*just how high the ladder extends.

The truck is not quite ready for service -- e-f-d is now working to install all of the equipment that it carries with it - for emergencies.