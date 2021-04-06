Kern now offering COVID vaccine to everyone 16+, decision comes ahead of state's eligibility expansion

Health experts say getting Americans vaccinated is a key factor in reopening and returning to normal.
Tonight more people than ever before are now eligible for vaccinations in Kern County.
23ABC's Bayan Wang breaks down the changes.
Health experts say getting Americans vaccinated is a key factor in reopening and returning to normal.
Tonight more people than ever before are now eligible for vaccinations in Kern County.
23ABC's Bayan Wang breaks down the changes.
Alabama expands coronavirus vaccine eligibility
We talk to local doctors about Tennessee's decision to drop the age requirement for vaccines to 16.