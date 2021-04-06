The Circle Season 2

The Circle Season 2 Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: ALERT!

The Circle is back for Season 2!

This time it's bigger and better with more twists and turns in the all-new season!

Get ready for a completely new cast of contestants who aren’t afraid to chat, flirt, befriend and betray each other to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer.

But who is playing as their true self and who might be hiding behind a catfish profile?

That's for you to guess and all will be revealed when The Circle launches on Wednesday, April 14.

The Circle premieres Wednesday, April 14 with new episodes dropping Wednesday, April 21, Wednesday, April 28, and the Finale on Wednesday, May 5.