What Happens When You Miss Your Second Vaccine Dose?

Uncovered - about the trend.

From being worried about the side-effects to life just getting in the way -- more people are missing out on that second shot and unless they quickly reschedule -- the clock will run out on their chance at immunity "i always felt that with my health conditions -- if i get the virus -- it will not be pretty."

Twenty five year old ellis o'reilly -- just got their first pfizer shot on monday and while the johnson and johnson vaccine only requires one shot.

Both moderna and pfizer require two - "i'm excited to get my second."

But with a few weeks of waiting time in between -- and some people experiencing side effects -- from the first dose more are bailing on the second -- while indiana is seeing more people come back -- kentucky is one of the states with the worst return rates -- at five percent "you might have a little bit more of headache or chills or body aches.

And i'm hearing a lot of people saying that have fatigue afterwards.

But that is one days worth of symptoms versus -- two/ three weeks of symptoms if you actually get coronavirus."

"if you've already got your first dose -- you might as well go in and get your second and get your full immunization."

Doctors say even if you miss the second dose -- as long as it's within six weeks of the first -- it should still be effective "studies don't go out anylonger than that right now.

But even if you don't get that second dose quite on time -- it's still a good idea for you to get it.'

As for o'reilly -- they are going to do everything possible to make it to their second appointment "i'm hoping if i do end up schedule for work.

I'll be able to work something out where i can reschedule my vaccine or get someone to cover my shift because i would not like to miss it."

And for those heading out for their second dose -- make sure you bring that original vaccination id