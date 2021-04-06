Jurgen Klopp ‘not on a revenge tour’ against Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp revealed he is unable to summon the same “anger” he felt at Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat three years ago as he rejected suggestions his side are on a revenge mission against Real Madrid.The LaLiga giants claimed a third successive crown in Europe’s elite club competition in May 2018 by beating the Reds 3-1 in the Kiev showpiece, where Mohamed Salah suffered a shoulder injury following Sergio Ramos’ challenge.While Klopp had strong emotions at the time, he was adamant those have died down as the teams prepare to meet for the first time since that tempestuous occasion at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Tuesday evening.