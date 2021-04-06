Skip to main content
Sunday, April 11, 2021

Elderly man missing in LV

Elderly man missing in LV
Elderly man missing in LV

Las Vegas police are looking for 89-year-old Jorge Palme.

He may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical help.

He has been classified as endangered.

Extremely dry air elevateRIGHT NOW..METRO SAYS *THIS MAN ISMISSING AND COULD BE IN SEVEREEMOTIONAL DISTRESS...POLICE SAY 89-YEAR-OLDJORGE PALME COULD BE IN NEED OFMEDICAL ASSISTANCE.HE WAS LAST SEEN SUNDAYNIGHT AROUND 7 ON HARMON NEARDECATUR.

