McConnell relief 4.5.21

University of kentucky today... talking about current vaccine efforts.

He also talked about previous covid relief packages he had a hand in passing.

But when asked about the relief package just passed by congress... along party lines......mcconnell called it unnecessary.

"the state was okay financially before what we did last year.

The governor kept predicting things that did not occur, so what we did last year was a big bonus for kentucky on top of what it needed.

This is an even bigger bonus.

I'm sure they'll love to have it, but i don't see that they needed it."

Mcconnell says the country isn't where it was a year ago...and the future is being jeopardized by deficit spending.

