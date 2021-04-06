Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, April 8, 2021

Top 10 Darkest Comedy Movie Moments Ever

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 12:24s 0 shares 2 views
Top 10 Darkest Comedy Movie Moments Ever
Top 10 Darkest Comedy Movie Moments Ever

Now THAT'S dark comedy.

For this list, we’ll be looking at shocking, violent, and troubling scenes that can be found in otherwise funny films.

Now THAT'S dark comedy.

For this list, we’ll be looking at shocking, violent, and troubling scenes that can be found in otherwise funny films. Our countdown includes “The Cable Guy”, "Fargo", “Heathers”, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Everybody Gets Stabbed Movie

Everybody Gets Stabbed Movie

Teaser Trailer

Everybody Gets Stabbed Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Clive likes Lauren. Lauren has no idea. Desmond is in love with Clive...

You might like