Virtual play will raise awareness about illiteracy in Indiana

One of them can’t read very well, so they must work to overcome the challenge of illiteracy--an issue that’s not always discussed.

It’s a story about two friends who find a stack of postcards and work together to uncover a secret.

The Arena Dinner Theatre, in partnership with the Fort Wayne Literacy Alliance, will be putting on a virtual play called Salt & Pepper.

Even though covid restrictions closed theaters for over a year one in fort wayne is opening up virtually for a good cause.fox 55's kelsey mannix tells us how a new streamed play will help raise awareness about illiteracy in indiana.

Imagine finding a letter but not being able to read or understand it.that's the premise behind the play salt and pepper.two friends working together to share their discovery.all while tackling the topic of illiteracy.

Melinda haines, ceo literacy alliance: "we wanted to find a play that would be an approachable story for people to learn how that experience can affect them."the literacy alliance in fort wayne and the arena dinner theater are teaming up to produce the play locally.melinda haines says adults have many reasons for wanting to improve their english language skills."or to be able to read to their grandchildren, or to be able to fill out health forms and things like that that help them work better in the community."and it's an issue that's not always discussed.

Director gloria minnich says the play tries to bridge that gapgloria minnich, director salt & pepper play: "it really felt truthful to me in the fact that it presents the challenge of illiteracy and how that it can be a generational problem."stand up: because of covid restrictions, the play will be filmed here at the dinner theatre, and then will be available to watch online.

Gloria minnich, director salt & pepper play: "we haven't had people in our doors for a year, so it's nice to be able to continue putting on theater and presenting it virtually."

Minnich says it's important to work to end illiteracy.gloria minnich, director salt & pepper play: "so i think this play can help shed light on that, and also the fact that there's nothing to be ashamed about when it comes to that.

Just express what you need and ask for help, and somebody will be there to help you."

In fort wayne, i'm kelsey 3 mannix, fox 55 news.

The play will be available to stream online on april 16th and 17th.any donations they receive will benefit the fort wayne literacy