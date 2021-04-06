Indiana reports 762 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Across northeast Indiana, 88 new COVID-19 cases and one new death were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Now a look at covid cases in indiana.the state department of health reporting seven hundred 62 new positive cases.

This brings the total to six hundred 91 thousand.one new death brings the total to 12 thousand six hundred 68.the 7 day positivity rate is four point three percent.

Around our area...allen adds 53 cases.dekalb adds 17... these are all from this weekend.huntington adds two.

Noble adds 12.s paulding adds two.steuben adds five.van wert adds six.wells adds five.

Whitley adds five.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

Seven thousand eight hundred and 24 new doses have been administered...this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

Two thousand nine hundred and