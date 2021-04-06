Skip to main content
Rylie Parker commits to Indiana Wesleyan

Former Homestead standout and Purdue Fort Wayne basketball player Rylie Parker has committed to Indiana Wesleyan to finish her college career.

In other college basketball news...former homestead standout rylie parker has committed to indiana wesleyan and will finish her college career with the wildcats...as we told you last week, parker had entered the transfer portal after one season at purdue fort wayne...parker averaged four points, playing in 23 games with 4 starts for the dons as

