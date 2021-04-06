Baylor ends Gonzaga's undefeated bid, win's programs first ever national title

SportsPulse: By ending Gonzaga's historic undefeated season, Baylor made history themselves.
Mackenzie Salmon details how the Bears won their first ever national title.
Gonzaga is undefeated and coming off an incredible win in the Final Four. Baylor will be looking to end the Bulldogs perfect season..
The 31-0 Zags are trying to become the first undefeated team since 1975-76 Indiana, but have already shown their greatness
Gonzaga will play Baylor, which beat Houston, for the NCAA title Monday after Jalen Suggs' game-winning three-pointer as time..