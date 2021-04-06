11pm J&J UK Vaccines

THE UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY HAS A SUPPLY OF JOHNSON AND JOHNSON VACCINES IT'S USING FOR STUDENTS BEGINNING TUESDAY.

Our top story at 11... the university of kentucky has a supply of johnson and johnson vaccines it's using for students beginning tuesday.

As abc 36's monica harkins reports, it's about timing and convenience.

"courtney wheeler: our students have been asking when us?

When us?

When us?"

The waiting game is over for university of kentucky students...and now u-k wants to help make the rollout of vaccinations even faster.

"wheeler: it was one of those things where it made me realize that like we're super lucky at the university of kentucky to have this great access."

Student body president courtney wheeler is talking about two new vaccine clinics on campus...beginning tuesday, students can bring their student i-d and get a johnson and johnson vaccine at the blue box theatre in the student center or at the k-lair in haggin hall.

"wheeler: it's super exciting, that our students are able to get this vaccine so early and knowing that not every state is at the same point as we are as the state of kentucky."

Many students have already been vaccinated...includ ing wheeler..but she says when it comes to college students in general...convenie nce counts.

Wheeler: "it's so much easier for a one shot, a one stop shop, to be able to get back in the community" the school says there's a benefit even after students leave lexington.

Blanton: "the other good thing about it is we're getting close to the end of the semester right so students will be leaving."

Leaving and going home more protected than when they came to school.

And hopefully when students come back...it could mean another chance to get back to the old normal.

Wheeler: "maybe not when i come back to campus but when our students come back to campus, they can enjoy those experiences that really mean what it means to be a wildcat and what it means to be bleed blue and to cheer on the bbn and all the things that we love about the social aspect of the university of kentucky."

In lexington , monica harkins, abc 36 news.

