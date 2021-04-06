11pm KY COVID Numbers & Travel Updates 04.05.2021

GOVERNOR ANDY BEHSEAR IS NOW EASING THE STATE'S

Travel coronavirus vaccine 10.jpg after the cdc released its new guidelines on friday... governor andy behsear is now easing the state's travel recommendations for people who are fully vaccinated.

According to beshear..

Domestic travel is okay..

If you're vaccinated..

But you'll still need to wear your mask and follow protocols.

The governor says more than one point four million kentuckians have received at least one covid-19 vaccine dose so far.

Today, governor beshear also remindeding everyone..

People ages 16 and older are now eligible for the pfizer vaccine.

People ages 18 and older are elible for the moderna and johnson & johnson vaccines.

Fs img txt bullets:no coronavirus in kentucky office of governor andy beshear coronavirus kyfs-graphic.j ... meanwhile..

Cases of the coronavirus appear to have plateaued in the state.

Governor beshear....says there were 299 new cases reported on easter sunday and 110 new cases today.

The case numbers possibly low, because of the holiday.

The total positive is now..

429,511.

Governor beshear says the positivity rate is now 2 point 9 percent.

Four new covid-19 related deaths were also reported today.

Five new deaths reported yesterday.

The total number of people who have died from the virus is now..

6,171.

Ots image:left new task force unemployment.jpg the state of kentucky..

Taking more action to