11pm Mitch McConnell Vaccine Clinic Visit 04.05.2021

SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL TOURED UK'S VACCINATION CLINIC TODAY...ONCE AGAIN PUSHING THE MESSAGE THAT ALL KENTUCKIANS SHOULD GET THEIR DOSE AS SOON AS THEY'RE ELIGIBLE.

He also...once again...appealed directly to republican men...a group said to be hesitant to take the vaccine.

Executive vice president for uk health affairs...dr. mark newman...says after months of seeing covid patients suffer...he can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Dr. ashley montgomery-yates agrees...she's an i- c-u physician and was instrumental in setting up uk-'s vaccine clinic.

Montgomery-yates: "people say all the time, 'i'm a doer,' and it was just incredible for me to get to participate in this team effort and help the people of kentucky."

Newman: "as i was able to take my 99-year-old mother for easter services yesterday, it's particularly personal and important to me."

President eli capilouto says u-k is set to surpass 200- thousand total vaccinations this week.

