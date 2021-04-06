People react to mask mandate moving to advisory

Starting tomorrow it will be "advised" that people wear a mask.

The concerns follow Governor Eric Holcomb's decision to lift the state's mask mandate.

Health experts are warning of more contagious COVID-19 variants entering the community.

"this is not going to be easy."

"that's crazy."

"covid is not over."

How do you feel about that?

"i feel like it should be everyone's personal choice whether or not they continue to wear a mask."

"they just enabled 16 and older and i just made a vaccine appointment and i am not getting mine until may and i think until the majority of indiana gets a vaccine we should continue to wear our masks."

"my biggest concern is that, disassociating some customers coming in but again our base clientele pretty much, this is what they have appreciated throughout and that is why we are still in business."

Marvin: i spoke to a lot of people today already and some people say it should be up to the person whether or not they want to cover their face and not wear a mask.

"it is if theare by themselves but are they willing to expose other people, be responsible for exposing other people."

What are your thoughts on that?

"so my thoughts related to changing it from a mandate to an advisory is that the governor did not mean no masks anywhere.

He still said that state buildings and schools and in private businesses who require masks, that's still acceptable and that's still appropriate."

The city of lafayette will keep its mask requirement for visitors coming to city hall through tuesday april 20th.

And mayor john dennis says the city of west lafayette will keep its city-wide mask mandate in place as well.

