Kerala elections: 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan casts vote

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan cast vote at a polling booth in Kerala's Ponnani on April 06.

He was seen standing in queue and waiting for his turn.

Sreedharan is BJP's candidate from Palakkad.

Kerala is witnessing the polling for 140 seats.

The state is conducting Assembly elections in single phase.

Counting of votes will be declared on May 02.