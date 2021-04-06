Medical freedom activists gathered at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 5 to protest the implementation of the new COVID-19 vaccine passport to enter the arena.
Medical freedom activists gather in Brooklyn to protest COVID-19 vaccine passport
Protesters explained that it's against multiple federal medical laws and believe the government will track every move that they make.