Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Medical freedom activists gather in Brooklyn to protest COVID-19 vaccine passport

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 04:06s 0 shares 1 views
Medical freedom activists gathered at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 5 to protest the implementation of the new COVID-19 vaccine passport to enter the arena.

Protesters explained that it's against multiple federal medical laws and believe the government will track every move that they make.

