6 Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Allen, Alleged Suicide Note Found

A North Texas family of six found dead in their Allen home in an apparent murder-suicide.
In a lengthy social media post, one of the sons described what led to the violence.
A welfare check just before 1 a.m. on April 5 led Allen police to the discovery of six bodies in the 1500 block of Pine Bluff..
Police in Allen, Texas, performed a welfare check early Monday and found the bodies of six family members.