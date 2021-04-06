KAATS gymnastics advances to regionals

The team has battled a lot of adversity this season but has managed to find success.

Next./// athletes have faced a variety of challenges over the last year that they have had to overcome.

K?

"*i?

"*m?

"*t new sports director ?

"* kaleb gillock ?

"* joins us with how n area gymnastics team turned those challenges into motivation./// (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Gymnastics team in pine island is sending all fourteen of its gymnasts to regionals.

The team has overcome many obstacles due to covid?

"*19, bt still found a way to be successful.

K?

"*i?

"*m?

"*t n sports ?

"* mary peters ?

"* ha story.xxx it's been a little bit different wearing masks and having to social distance and stuff, but we've made it work.

The gymnasts trained for a few weeks to get ready for their first meet, but had to compete early due to covid?

"*19.

They were then shut down for a few weeks before it could compete again the kaats gymnastics team has had to close its doors twice this season due to covid?

"*19.

We were all kind of shook up about that because it's meet season and that's not supposed to happen, but when we came back, we all hit it hard and went to meets.

Despite closed doors, these gymnasts have worked hard to to go the regional competition in iowa the weekend of april 15th.

Working really hard in the gym, hitting lots of routines, and just getting our confidence built up.

These gymnasts recently competed in the minnesota u?

"*s?

"*a?

"*g meet and all fourteen have qualified for regionals.

Two of the gymnasts are ranked fifth in the region in their age groups.

I, personally, am thinking i'm a senior, give it my all, have the most fun that i can, and be grateful that i can compete and that i made (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Gymnasts advance past regionals, they will go to the western