Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, April 6, 2021

North Platte takes down SJCS

Credit: KQTV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
North Platte takes down SJCS
North Platte takes down SJCS
North Platte takes down SJCS

At st.

Joseph chrstian...the baseball team hosted the north platte panthers this afternoon...and this game was all about the pitching..both teams pitchers having a good day on the mound...=====camden lutz for the lions...gets riley hyde to swing and miss to go to the bottom half of the first inning...====then it would be colton kirkhams turn...he decides to show off his fast ball striking guys out..and using every part of the plate...so the duel continues....=====and it's lutz for the lions getting guys out looking instead of swinging....showing a variety of pitches as well..=====but the best arm out of this one... came from north plattes colten kirkham...as he goes 7 innings 5 hits 0 runs 14 strikeouts..what a day from him as north platte gets the win 2-0..

Over at bishop leblond...the

You might like