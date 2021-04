Kangana Warns Uddhav Thackeray,Deepika Amitabh's The Intern 1st Look,Akshay Hospitalized|Top 10 News

Sooryavanshi Postponed again, Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray after Anil Deshmukh's resignation, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan's The Intern first look out.

These are among the Top 10 news In Bollywood Now's Daily Wrap