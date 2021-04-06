WB polls: EVMs found at TMC leader residence, ECI assures action

In a shocking incident, the EVMs and VVPATs were found at the residence of a TMC leader in Uluberia at Howrah district of West Bengal amid Assembly elections.

According to Election Commission of India (ECI), "The Sector Officer has been suspended in the matter.

It was a reserved EVM that has been removed from the election process and severe action will be taken against all involved.

ECI stated, "Tapan Sarkar, sector officer of Sector 17 in AC 177 Uluberia Uttar at Howrah district, went with Reserve EVM and slept at a relative's house.

This is a gross violation of EC's instructions for which he has been suspended and charges will be framed for major punishment.

The Sector Police attached to Sector Officer has also been directed to be suspended.

The said EVM and VVPAT have been taken out of the stock and shall not be used in the polls.

General Observer Neeraj Pawan has checked the intactness of all seals.

These EVMs have now been stored in a separate room in Observer's custody."