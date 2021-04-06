Puducherry polls: NR Congress chief Rangaswamy, BJP chief Saminathan cast votes

The voting for Assembly elections is underway in Puducherry on April 06.

All India NR Congress chief N Rangaswamy visited Appa Paithiyam Swamy Temple and offered prayers today.

Then, he cast his vote at Govt Boys Middle School in Thilaspet.

Rangaswamy is contesting Puducherry elections from Thattanchavady and Yanam constituencies.

Meanwhile, BJP Puducherry president V Saminathan exercised his right to vote today.

He is candidate from Lawspet constituency.

30 constituencies are undergoing voting to choose 15th Puducherry Assembly today.