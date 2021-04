Meet this candidate from TN's Komarapalayam, politician by day and weaver at night

This man from TN's Komarapalayam is a political leader by day and a weaver at night.

S Subramani earns money through weaving to make a living and uses the hard-earned money for his election campaigns also.

S Subramani is contesting elections from Komarapalayam constituency as CPI (ML) candidate.

His aim is to work for weavers' community.