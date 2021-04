Formula E - New Rome circuit layout 2021

Ahead of the 2021 Rome E-Prix, rounds 3 and 4 of this season’s FIA Formula E World Championship, Audi factory driver Lucas di Grassi tells us more about the changes that have been made to the street circuit in Rome.

Lucas di Grassi and his Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler teammate, René Rast, will be racing with the Audi e-tron FE07 at the circuit on April 10 and 11, 2021.