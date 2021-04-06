All-New Nissan Qashqai Infotainment system

The all-new Qashqai offers an advanced infotainment system with an impressive portfolio of connected services including effortless integration of smartphones, in-car WiFi for up to seven devices and NissanConnect Services, which is a dedicated app to control and monitor the vehicle.

A new high-definition, fully electronic 12.3-inch TFT multi-information screen offers a choice of configurable layouts to display navigation, entertainment, traffic or vehicle information, controlled from a new tactile dial switch on the steering wheel.

The TFT’s digital background has a Japanese Kiriko cut glass motif – a nod to Nissan’s Japanese DNA.

A new 10.8-inch Head-Up Display (HUD) projects key navigation, driver assistance and road information onto the windscreen within the driver’s line of vision, allowing drivers to maintain their focus on the road for more comfort and confidence at the wheel.

The high resolution 9-inch NissanConnect display screen features navigation, entertainment and vehicle settings, and is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa home-to-car skills are also supported.