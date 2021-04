Snow falls this morning in Wales just days after UK basked in glorious sunshine Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 00:34s 06 Apr 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Snow falls this morning in Wales just days after UK basked in glorious sunshine Snow fell this morning (April 6) in Aberystwyth in Wales just days after much of the UK basked in glorious sunshine.

Snow fell this morning (April 6) in Aberystwyth in Wales just days after much of the UK basked in glorious sunshine.