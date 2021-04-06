Covid-19 situation in India remains grim, global cases soar past 13 crores | Oneindia News

The coronavirus situation in India continues to remain grim as 96,982 covid cases and 446 deaths were reported on Monday.

Of these, 47,288 cases were reported in Maharashtra.

While cases in Chhattisgarh scaled a new high of 7,302, and the count in Karnataka crossed the 5,000-mark.

The country’s active case tally now stands at 7,88,223.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 13.16 crore people and killed 28,59,868, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

