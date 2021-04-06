Divers film their exploration of eerie 136-year-old shipwreck off US coast

The duo recorded as they journeyed into the deep off Glen Arbor on March 27.

A couple of divers filmed their exploration of an eerie 136-year-old SS Jarvis Lord shipwreck off the Michigan coast.

@BlueEyesBelow's footage shows the rusted exterior of the vessel that sank in 1885.

The filmer told Newsflare: "My 73-year-old mentor and I set out very early in the season to film one of the newest Shipwrecks found in the Great Lakes." The wreckage rests 220 metres deep in the lake.