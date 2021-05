Kerala polls: LDF supporter arrives at polling booth with CPI (M) logo shaved on head

An LDF supporter arrived at a polling booth in Pinarayi in Kannur to cast his vote.

He donned red hoodies and red colour traditional dhoti.

He shaved CPI (M) party logo on his head.

Total of 2.74 crore voters are exercising their franchise to decide fate of 957 candidates.

Kerala votes in a single-phase today with results scheduled to be announced on May 02.