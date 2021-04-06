COVID update: 96,982 new cases reported in India

The COVID-19 cases continued to surge in India and 96,982 new cases reported in the country on Apr 06.

The country's COVID caseload stood at 1,26,86,049 and currently there are 7,88,223 active cases in India .

50,143 people were discharged in last 24 hours taking total recoveries to 1,17,32,279.

With 446 new deaths, death toll mounts to 1,65,547.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 25,02,31,269 samples tested for COVID-19, up to April 05.

The COVID vaccination drive is underway across country.

So far 8,31,10,926 COVID vaccine jabs have been inoculated.