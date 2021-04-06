Woodworking hobbyist creates incredible 'Lord Of The Rings' bookcase

Woodwork enthusiast Scott Ismail from Maine in the USA created this stunning Lord of the Rings bookcase.

"It focuses on the 'Doors of Durin' which is a famous scene from the Lord of The Rings book," says Ismail.

"My version is made of walnut and has a motion sensor so that when you walk up to it, the symbols of the doors seem to magically light up from within the wood," he adds.

Ismail says he loves creating pieces related to his passion for the fantasy books by J.R.R.

Tolkien.

The video was filmed back in January.