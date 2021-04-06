Chinese man jumps from second-floor window to escape burning building

A man jumped from the second-floor window to escape a burning building in southwestern China.

The video, shot in the city of Pu'er in Yunnan Province on April 4, shows heavy smoke rising out of a building and a massive fire engulfing a flat on the second floor.

A man was seen hanging out of the second-floor window before dropping down.

According to reports, the man was caught by residents holding a quilt below the building and he was not injured.

The fire has been put out and the rescue work was underway.

The video was provided by local media with permission.