Ashworth: Covid passports are discriminatory

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says the introduction of digital IDs to allow access into shops and pubs would be "discriminatory ".

He adds Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in a "complete muddle" on the prospect of Covid passports, and needs to convince the UK that they would be the right approach.

Report by Alibhaiz.

