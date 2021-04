UP Police reaches Punjab's Rupnagar jail to take custody of Mukhtar Ansari

Uttar Pradesh Police reached Punjab's Rupnagar jail to take custody of gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari on April 06.

On March 26, Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the BSP MLA from Ropar Jail in Punjab to UP's Banda within 2 weeks.

According to UP Police, around 52 cases have been registered against Ansari.

Mau MLA has been lodged in a Ropar Jail in Punjab since January 2019 where he was named in an extortion case.